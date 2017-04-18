Missing dog Taz reunited with owner
STOCKTON - A homeless man's beloved pet stolen last Sunday has been found and joyfully reunited with his owner. Taz, the Australian Shepherd mix and faithful companion to Rich Oliver, was found by Oliver's friend, Andrew Monteforte.
