Mayor Tubbsa first 100 days
The first 100 days have included a dizzying whirlwind of policy discussions, the hiring of new staff members, public appearances, ceremonies and, oh yes, several combustible City Council meetings. How is the 26-year-old Tubbs handling his new role as the nation's youngest-ever mayor of a large American city? Robert Benedetti, a retired University of the Pacific political science professor, says he's encouraged.
