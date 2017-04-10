Mayor Tubbsa first 100 days

Mayor Tubbsa first 100 days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

The first 100 days have included a dizzying whirlwind of policy discussions, the hiring of new staff members, public appearances, ceremonies and, oh yes, several combustible City Council meetings. How is the 26-year-old Tubbs handling his new role as the nation's youngest-ever mayor of a large American city? Robert Benedetti, a retired University of the Pacific political science professor, says he's encouraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Thu XVE--PJ 17,471
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar '17 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,307,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC