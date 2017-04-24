Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingpin, FBI informant
Among the weapons, drugs and cash on display for the media was an organizational chart showing who was in charge of the local Norteños, a notorious criminal gang ultimately controlled by the Nuestra Familia prison gang. At the top of the chart was a Stockton man named Charles Edwin “Peanut” Oak Jr., the same man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle Sunday morning in the 1800 block of West Acacia Street a few blocks west of Victory Park, authorities confirmed.
