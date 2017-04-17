Man shot with pellet in central Stockton
STOCKTON - A man walking northbound on El Dorado near Alder Street was assaulted from a passing car about 4:45 this morning, police said. Someone inside a passing black four-door Honda Civic fired three shots at him from a pellet gun, police said, striking him in the leg.
