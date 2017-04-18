Man shot, killed on Easter identified
STOCKTON - A man shot early Sunday in Stockton has been identified as Jeffrey Verplank, 51, by the San Joaquin County Coroner's Office. Verplank was discovered in the 600 block of East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard just a few minutes after midnight, and he died after being transported to an area hospital.
