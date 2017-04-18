Man gunned down blocks from Victory Park

Man gunned down blocks from Victory Park

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: RecordNET

A violent and hectic night for the Stockton Police Department ended with a man who was gunned down early Sunday in southwest Stockton, blocks away from where an Earth Day festival was to take place hours later. Police arrived to the 1800 block of West Acacia Street at about 6:11 a.m. on the report of a person shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 21 hr Voyeur 17,474
News Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist... Apr 20 Lissalill 1
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar '17 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar '17 Guest 75
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,509,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC