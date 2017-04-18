Man gunned down blocks from Victory Park
A violent and hectic night for the Stockton Police Department ended with a man who was gunned down early Sunday in southwest Stockton, blocks away from where an Earth Day festival was to take place hours later. Police arrived to the 1800 block of West Acacia Street at about 6:11 a.m. on the report of a person shot.
