Man carjacked while pumping gas in south Stockton
The victim was at the 7-Eleven/Chevron on South 99 Frontage Road south of Arch Road getting gas at 12:15 a.m. when the armed carjacker ordered him to the ground. The carjacker got into the victim's vehicle and drove off, according to police.
