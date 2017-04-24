Man carjacked while pumping gas in so...

Man carjacked while pumping gas in south Stockton

The victim was at the 7-Eleven/Chevron on South 99 Frontage Road south of Arch Road getting gas at 12:15 a.m. when the armed carjacker ordered him to the ground. The carjacker got into the victim's vehicle and drove off, according to police.

