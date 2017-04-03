Man carjacked at gunpoint in south Stockton
The victim was leaving his home in the 1700 block of South American Street - between East Third and East Fourth streets southeast of East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South California Street - at 4:30 a.m. He was approached by three males who all appeared to be 18 years old. One pointed a black revolver at him and fled in the victim's white 2016 Kia Optima four-door sedan, according to police.
