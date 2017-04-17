Locally grown Delta asparagus is still out there
If you're willing to spend a little more, and maybe drive a little farther, you can enjoy the local stuff rather than what's imported from Mexico or Peru. Several weeks after growers warned that federal trade policies could virtually eliminate Delta asparagus in the future, here are some places you still can find it.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Apr 15
|Dr_Knowedge
|17,472
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
