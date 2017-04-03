Local Author to Discuss "A Lady's Place"
On Monday, May 15, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., the Cesar Chavez Central Library presents a Local History Author Talk. Mary Jo Gohlke will speak about her new book, A Lady's Place, which is a history of the Philomathean Club.
