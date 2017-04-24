Law Would Allow Supervised Drug Use

A bill that would allow supervised use of illicit narcotics at California health facilities passed major legislative hurdles this week and is headed for a vote in the full state Assembly. It's "the first ever state bill on supervised consumption services to win legislative votes in the U.S.," according to the Drug Policy Alliance, which is supporting AB 186 by Assemblywoman Susan Eggman of Stockton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.