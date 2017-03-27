Keeping Cesar Chaveza s legacy alive
He died April 23, 1993. In his 66 years on Earth, he led a life of nonviolent activism bringing worldwide attention to the plight of farmworkers in an effort to improve their treatment, working conditions and pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC