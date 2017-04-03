Kansas Principal Resigns After Student Journalists Question Credentials

It began as a routine interview between an incoming principal and a high school newspaper - but just days after a group of student journalists at a Kansas high school published their findings and raised questions surrounding their newly-hired headmaster's credentials, she resigned. Amy Robertson, who was hired to be the head principal of Pittsburg High School in Kansas on March 6, resigned on Tuesday, according to the Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.