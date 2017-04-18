Judge: No sealing transcript

STOCKTON - A judge on Tuesday denied former Mayor Anthony Silva's request to seal a transcript of the grand jury hearing that led to his indictment on embezzlement charges. But disagreement over the meaning of a single word - “delivery” - means it's unclear when the transcript might actually become public.

