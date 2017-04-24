In any language, it smells as sweet
It took only a few keystrokes on a computer for Lialee Abu-Shamsiyh to learn the translation of “peace” in French, Indian, Danish, Hawaiian and other languages. It took her own recognition of the value of diversity in creating peace to use those words in “The Same Difference,” one of 12 messages of peace written by local students and inscribed on plaques that were unveiled during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the University Park World Peace Rose Garden.
