Highway 26 is open after 69-day closure

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Union Democrat

A three-mile section of Highway 26 reopened this week after a 69-day full closure since early February due to slides, erosion and other damage related to intense storms this winter. The key Calaveras County route through the 2013 Butte Fire burn connects Highway 49, Mokelumne Hill, West Point and Highway 88 in Amador County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

