Highway 26 is open after 69-day closure
A three-mile section of Highway 26 reopened this week after a 69-day full closure since early February due to slides, erosion and other damage related to intense storms this winter. The key Calaveras County route through the 2013 Butte Fire burn connects Highway 49, Mokelumne Hill, West Point and Highway 88 in Amador County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|4 min
|XVE
|17,476
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar 26
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC