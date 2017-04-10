Helicopters over Stockton waterfront are just a drill
People who live near or visit the Stockton waterfront today might see hordes of rescue workers and two helicopters overhead. The Stockton Fire Department and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the California Army National Guard, are conducting a helicopter-supported water rescue drill.
