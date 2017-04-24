Great Big Read draws hundreds to down...

Great Big Read draws hundreds to downtown Stockton

Janet Leigh Plaza in downtown Stockton was alive with music, games and storytelling as part of an event aimed at increasing an interest in reading among youngsters on Saturday. The Downtown Stockton Alliance, city of Stockton and the San Joaquin Public Library hosted the second annual Great Big Read, featuring a variety of activities designed to promote reading such as making bookmarks and creating postcards and coloring books.

