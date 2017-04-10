Graduation rates continue to climb in...

Graduation rates continue to climb in San Joaquin, Calaveras

Seniors in San Joaquin County are graduating at about the same rate as seniors across the state, according to figures released Tuesday. According to Tom Torlakson, the state's superintendent of public instruction, just more than 83 percent of the students in California's high schools completed graduation requirements in four years in 2016, up 1 percent from the 2015 rates.

