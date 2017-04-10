Four area men face fraud charges

Four area men face fraud charges

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: RecordNET

The U.S. Attorney's Office listed the local suspects as Jorge Eguiluz, 46, of Stockton; Jeffrey Reilley, 53, of Ripon; and former Lathrop residents Timothy Chapin, 38, and Manuel Agueros, 37. Those suspects, along with two others from outside the area, were arraigned Monday following their indictment by a federal grand jury. According to the indictment, Chapin, Reilley and Agueros all worked for a Florida-based energy generation company that operated wind farms in the Solano County town of Birds Landing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Sun Humanspirit 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sun XVE 17,470
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Apr 4 Salads 82
HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15) Mar 26 un agenda 21 9
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar '17 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb '17 DocP 155
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Final Four
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC