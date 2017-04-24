Former Stockton mayor asks for ankle bracelet to be removed
Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva hopes a judge will allow his ankle bracelet to be removed Tuesday morning so that he can work as a lifeguard before his trial on fraud charges. Silva wants to work as a lifeguard at the Stockton Kids Club, adding that the nonprofit organization and the children of Stockton could really use his help.
