Fitzgerald: The University of Maybe-Not Stockton

Stockton got sucked into a weird national news story last week when a Kansas high school principal resigned after doubt was cast on her degrees from Corllins University of Stockton? Dr. Amy Robertson resigned from Pittsburg High School of Pittsburg, Kansas, after students at the school paper published an expose saying Corllins University is unaccredited and possibly nonexistent, a scam. Robertson maintains she is a bona fide Ph.D. "There were no concerns about the authenticity or the origins of my degrees when I received them," she said.
