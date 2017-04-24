Fitzgerald: Hall on Wheels: Stockton looking to go mobile with city services
Escaping most citizens' attention, on Tuesday the Stockton City Council approved spending $100,000 on a “Mobile City Hall.” The Council voted 7-0 to approve a consent calendar that included purchasing a customized “step van” loaded with computers, video monitors and information, piloted by a city staffer. “The purpose of the Mobile City Hall is to enhance public access … by bringing services directly to residents in locations that are convenient and informal,” said a staff report.
