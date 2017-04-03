Fitzgerald: A blues song for Delta asparagus
Wow, how sad to hear that the local asparagus industry, which gave Stockton a delicacy and a first-class festival, is dying from changing economics and regulations. “From 1997 through 2015, the amount of acreage planted in asparagus declined 88 percent from just over 24,000 acres to less than 3,000,” a melancholy story reported Sunday.
