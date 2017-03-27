Fitza s Stockton: Putting the a Rosea in Rosemarie Lane
Way back around 1955, Rosemarie Lane was named for two Stockton women - and one just turned 107 years old. Rose “Lala” Gattorna, the Rose half of the name, celebrated her awesome birthday on March 23 in Weiser, Idaho.
