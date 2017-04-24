Family demonstrates SUSD over portrayal of teen

Family and friends of one teenager who died in a car crash earlier this month staged a demonstration at the Stockton Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, demanding the district fire a Chavez High School teacher and school volunteer who, they said, made inappropriate comments about the teen's character. Daquan Blackwell, 15, and Darrell Carpenter Jr., 17, were killed April 4 when the Ford Focus they were riding in collided with a cyclist and three vehicles on Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place during a chase by the Stockton Police.

