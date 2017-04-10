EPA fines Simplot for incorrect storage, labeling of pesticides
J.R. Simplot has agreed to pay $98,960 in fines and has committed to correcting the violations identified, according to the EPA. “Pesticide facilities must be managed to prevent releases that could harm workers and the environment,” Alexis Strauss, EPA's Acting Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest, said in a media statement issued Wednesday.
