Eggman equal pay bill clears committee
Eggman's Assembly Bill 168 passed the Committee on Labor and Employment on Wednesday and now will be presented to the Assembly Committee on Appropriations. Approval of AB 168 would prohibit employers from asking for or looking for the salary history of a job applicant, either personally or through an intermediary.
