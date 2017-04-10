Drain convicted of election fraud after juror replaced during deliberations

When the guilty verdict was delivered about 3:45 p.m., the jury agreed Drain used a fake address while running for the Manteca Unified School District school board in 2014, but the verdict was not without controversy. As the trial headed to deliberations earlier this week, the only black juror on the panel deliberating charges against Drain, who is also black, was removed after a judge determined she was not performing her proper duties.

