City Council urged to spend Measure M funds quickly

Stockton, credited by some municipal finance experts with coining the term “service insolvent,” is beginning to plan for how best to spend nearly $190 million over the next 16 years to make massive upgrades to its library and recreation system. “Isn't this a great problem?” resident Jerrell Croskrey asked during a special City Council meeting Saturday afternoon to begin planning for the use of Measure M funds.

