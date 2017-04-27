Ask Emily: How to ease financial pain of high-deductible health plans
No matter what happens to Obamacare, one health care trend is fairly certain to continue: A growing number of you will have high-deductible health plans, whether you're insured through your employer or buy on the private market. A high-deductible health plan is just what it sounds like: In exchange for a lower premium, you pay more of your own money for medical care until your insurance coverage kicks in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saddleback Valley News.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Ethyl
|17,479
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|Guest
|75
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC