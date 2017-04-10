Armed teens invade, rob north Stockton home
No injuries were reported in the 11 p.m. incident in the 8100 block of Bernay Drive in a residential neighborhood northwest of East Hammer Lane and Lorraine Avenue. The four teens, two armed with semiautomatic handguns and two armed with black handguns, entered the residence through the garage.
