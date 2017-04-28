Annual wildflower count at Antioch Dunes, a local "Galapagos"
Nestled between a railroad and heavy industry sites is the Antioch Dunes, the East Bay's own Galapagos island that continues to support rare, critically endangered species. Starting in April, volunteers, nature-lovers and citizen scientists pull on rubber boots and long pants to participate in the annual wildflower count at the Antioch Dunes National Wildlife Refuge.
