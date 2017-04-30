Ann Coulter Shows Up To Speak... In Modesto
It seems as though Ann Coulter managed to come near the Bay Area this weekend after all, if not actually into it, giving a speech Friday evening in Modesto Centre Plaza that drew "hundreds" of supporters according to the Modesto Bee . And, inevitably, there were also protesters, and Trump/Coulter fans on hand to shout down the protesters, as you can see in the video below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man slain near Victory Park had been gang kingp...
|12 hr
|taco
|2
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Voyeur
|17,481
|Man shot by Stockton police after domestic dist...
|Apr 20
|Lissalill
|1
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|Apr 4
|Salads
|82
|HELP STOP UNJUST PERSECUTIONS of TAXPAYERS over... (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar '17
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC