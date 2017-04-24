60 dogs removed from north Stockton home
STOCKTON - Police and Animal Services Division employees have removed 60 dogs from a north Stockton residence, according to officials. Animals are being taken out of the house and vaccinated because they will be introduced into an animal shelter already facing crowded quarters.
