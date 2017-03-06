Woman, teen rescued, 10 arrested in human trafficking operation

The Sheriff's Office along with the county District Attorney's Office led the collaborative, proactive investigation that included Stockton's Women's Center-Youth & Family Services, Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol and an area business owner whose identity has not been released. “Sex trafficking is extremely prevalent here in the Valley, and the Sheriff's Office as well as the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office have taken a very tough stance to combat and eradicate child trafficking in San Joaquin County,” said Deputy Dave Konecny, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.