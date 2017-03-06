Woman, teen rescued, 10 arrested in human trafficking operation
The Sheriff's Office along with the county District Attorney's Office led the collaborative, proactive investigation that included Stockton's Women's Center-Youth & Family Services, Manteca Police Department, California Highway Patrol and an area business owner whose identity has not been released. “Sex trafficking is extremely prevalent here in the Valley, and the Sheriff's Office as well as the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office have taken a very tough stance to combat and eradicate child trafficking in San Joaquin County,” said Deputy Dave Konecny, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Guest
|76
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sun
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC