Woman struck by gunfire inside southwest Stockton home

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Scotts Avenue, near South Lincoln Street. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of an unspecified, non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the report.

