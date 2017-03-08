Vallejo students top county spelling bee
Amid Brock Jr. of Vallejo took second place at the 2017 Solano County Spelling Tuesday at the Joseph A. Nelson Community Center in Suisun City. Call it the luck of the draw, but David Whitwell correctly spelled “interrupt,” smiling at his success, and Amid Brock Jr. stumbled on “neuropathy,” arguably, a tougher word, then word pronouncer Ken Scarberry declared David the winner of the 2017 Solano County Elementary School Spelling Bee.
