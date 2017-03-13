Two hurt in bizarre incident on Highway 99

Two Stockton residents were injured early Saturday in a bizarre freeway incident that sent them both to hospitals and resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported. Driver Abel Ramirez, 31, and his passenger, Juana Jimenez, 33, both of Stockton, were traveling in a 1995 Honda on Highway 99 northbound through Modesto north of the Kansas Avenue interchange.

