Two hurt in bizarre incident on Highway 99
Two Stockton residents were injured early Saturday in a bizarre freeway incident that sent them both to hospitals and resulted in two arrests for driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol reported. Driver Abel Ramirez, 31, and his passenger, Juana Jimenez, 33, both of Stockton, were traveling in a 1995 Honda on Highway 99 northbound through Modesto north of the Kansas Avenue interchange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Jim_Bakker
|17,467
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC