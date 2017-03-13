Tugboat assists The Sherman on farewe...

Tugboat assists The Sherman on farewell voyage out of Stockton

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: RecordNET

After three years of gathering graffiti on Stockton's waterfront, the 144-foot steam ferry known as The Sherman finally made its farewell voyage on Saturday afternoon with little fanfare. Around noon, the United States Coast Guard arrived to escort the ship, and at 2:54 p.m., it was on its way to Mare Island, a naval shipyard in Vallejo, to dock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stockton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri XVE 17,466
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
News Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07) Mar 6 Guest 75
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) Feb 17 DocP 155
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
News Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08) Feb '17 Dawn 66
News Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13) Feb '17 Phart Educationally 33
See all Stockton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stockton Forum Now

Stockton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stockton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Stockton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC