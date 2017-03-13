Tugboat assists The Sherman on farewell voyage out of Stockton

After three years of gathering graffiti on Stockton's waterfront, the 144-foot steam ferry known as The Sherman finally made its farewell voyage on Saturday afternoon with little fanfare. Around noon, the United States Coast Guard arrived to escort the ship, and at 2:54 p.m., it was on its way to Mare Island, a naval shipyard in Vallejo, to dock.

