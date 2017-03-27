Transition set for Fair Oaks reopening

STOCKTON - It's seldom good news when a library closes its doors. But one of those exceptions will occur on April 8. At 5 p.m. that Saturday, library officials will officially close the doors of the Stribley Branch Library, which had been operating in the Stribley Community Center, and will pack up all the lending materials in preparation for the reopening of the Fair Oaks Library on May 10. The city declared bankruptcy in 2012, emerged in 2015, and opened the Stribley branch to offer some library services to the south Stockton neighborhood while officials looked at options.

