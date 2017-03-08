Through the Lens: Dona t be fooled by your camera
Many people have experienced this scenario: They're photographing something such as a concert, play or graduation and the main subject is extremely overexposed to the point of glowing like the sun. What happened? The camera's default position is to read the overall amount of light at a scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 5
|Jim_Bakker
|17,463
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb 17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb 15
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb 6
|Phart Educationally
|33
|Legalize COCKFIGHTING in AGRI ZONINGS to fund p... (Mar '13)
|Jan '17
|un agenda 21
|52
Find what you want!
Search Stockton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC