The Big Melt: Here it comes; most reservoirs should be fine
Reservoirs are no longer so frighteningly full, rivers are no longer flowing so fiercely, and it appears the threat of serious flooding has diminished in low-lying San Joaquin County. All eyes are on the Sierra Nevada now, where the snowpack typically peaks about this time each year and begins melting and draining into foothill reservoirs.
