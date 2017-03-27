Stockton, Tracy sales tax increases to kick in Saturday
Starting April 1, sales taxes will be rising in Stockton and Tracy, the result of two measures approved by voters in November. In Stockton, sales taxes is increasing to 9 percent after voters in November approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase to finance libraries and recreation. The Measure M tax needed at least 66.7 percent of the voters to approve it, but passed with 73.7 percent of the vote.
