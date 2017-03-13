Stockton Police reach out to clarify role, assure Latino community
More than a dozen Stockton Police Department staff members spent a morning at a southeast Stockton market sharing laughs, enjoying coffee and dispelling rumors about immigration. Police Chief Eric Jones and members of his department participated in Coffee with the Police from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday with a largely Hispanic community.
