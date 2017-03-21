Stockton man who rescued 3 honored wi...

Stockton man who rescued 3 honored with Carnegie Medal

Back in 2015, he rushed into a burning car to save a 4-month-old boy strapped into his car seat, sustaining minor burns in the process. When he was honored by the Red Cross at hero awards ceremony in 2016, he said merely “I think anyone would have done it.” On Wednesday he was announced as one of 20 national recipients of the Carnegie Medal, awarded annually to people who commit heroic acts.  The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is named for the late steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who was inspired by stories of heroism during a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people, including a miner and an engineer who died trying to rescue others.

