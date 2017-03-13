Stockton Fire Department Accepting Applications 2017 Safe and Sane Fireworks Sales
Fireworks classified as "Safe and Sane" by the State Fire Marshal are approved for sale and use in the city of Stockton. Fireworks classified as "Safe and Sane" by the State Fire Marshal are approved for sale and use in the city of Stockton.
