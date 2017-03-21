Sterling Construction Company awarded $22M bridge project in Stockton, California

Sterling Construction Company was selected for The McHenry Avenue Corridor Improvements project, which consists of the replacement of an existing two lane bridge that spans the Stanislaus River with a new 1,138 foot, 78.5 foot wide, five-frame bridge with 17,000 linear feet of stone column ground improvements. Paul J. Varello, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to have been selected by the County of San Joaquin to replace the existing bridge on McHenry Avenue.

