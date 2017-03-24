Smith Canal petition in the works
This rendering shows what the gate near the mouth of Smith Canal might look like, as seen from Atherton Cove Levee engineer Dominick Gulli, who is suing to block the proposed Smith Canal flood-control gate, told officials last week that he has also started a petition. "It brings up many of the issues of the way you're collecting this assessment" to pay for the gate, Gulli told the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency's Board of Directors.
Stockton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
|Sarah Dutra's Prison Sentence Remains 11 Years (Dec '07)
|Mar 6
|Guest
|75
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|DocP
|155
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|lee520
|17
|Man who set woman afire up for parole (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Dawn
|66
|Panel affirms firing of Calif. teacher over porn (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Phart Educationally
|33
