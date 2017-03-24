Smith Canal petition in the works

This rendering shows what the gate near the mouth of Smith Canal might look like, as seen from Atherton Cove Levee engineer Dominick Gulli, who is suing to block the proposed Smith Canal flood-control gate, told officials last week that he has also started a petition. "It brings up many of the issues of the way you're collecting this assessment" to pay for the gate, Gulli told the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency's Board of Directors.

