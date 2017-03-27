Silvaa s attorneys say theya re a delayeda

Defense attorney Mark Reichel said after a 30-minute conference call that he and co-counsel N. Allen Sawyer continue to await electronic evidence seized from Silva by federal agents as he returned to San Francisco International Airport after a trip to China in 2015. Reichel said the turning over of evidence by the prosecution to the defense has been delayed because federal investigators have yet to give it to the Amador County District Attorney's Office.

